Sherfield remains on the Bills' roster following this week's cutdowns.
Sherfield was all over the field all summer amid a heavy competition for the final wideout spots, and in the end he won a job while the Bills cut others or moved younger receivers to the practice squad. The intrigue doesn't stop here, as the Bills' No. 3-No. 5 receiver spots seem to present a fluid situation, so the 27-year-old journeyman could have a somewhat important depth role in the offense once all is said and done.
More News
-
Bills' Trent Sherfield: Making case for spot•
-
Bills' Trent Sherfield: Generating buzz in spring work•
-
Bills' Trent Sherfield: Lands one-year deal in Buffalo•
-
Dolphins' Trent Sherfield: Enjoys career year•
-
Dolphins' Trent Sherfield: Not targeted in win over Jets•
-
Dolphins' Trent Sherfield: Targeted six times in loss•