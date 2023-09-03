Sherfield remains on the Bills' roster following this week's cutdowns.

Sherfield was all over the field all summer amid a heavy competition for the final wideout spots, and in the end he won a job while the Bills cut others or moved younger receivers to the practice squad. The intrigue doesn't stop here, as the Bills' No. 3-No. 5 receiver spots seem to present a fluid situation, so the 27-year-old journeyman could have a somewhat important depth role in the offense once all is said and done.