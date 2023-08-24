Sherfield continues to have a good summer and drew more praise from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey this week, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports. "I just didn't know how good Trent could be when he first got here," Dorsey said. "I really didn't. I thought he'd be a great piece for us, and a guy who would compete for a spot and everything.

Sherfield, who posted a 30-417-2 line for the Dolphins last season, profiles as a good candidate for snaps as a middle-of-the-field guy. The Bills are settled at the top two spots with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, but there's no clear-cut pecking order after that. Sherfield looks like a good bet for a roster spot at this stage, and he could work his way all the way up to the No. 3 role (one that might turn into more of a committee) if he continues to shine.