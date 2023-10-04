Sherfield caught two of his three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 48-20 win over the Dolphins.

Sherfield had an underwhelming performance Sunday despite playing the third-most widsnaps (27) behind Stefon Diggs (44) and Gabe Davis (42). Playing ahead of Khalil Shakir and Deonte Harty, the veteran wideout was unable to make the most of his opportunities. With so many mouths to feed on a talented offense in Buffalo, Sherfield will likely continue to find it difficult to consistently produce for fantasy purposes. The Bills are set to square off against the Jaguars in Week 5.