Sherfield caught two of his three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 37-3 win over the Commanders.

Sherfield saw his first targets as a member of the Bills on Sunday, but he was unable to make much happen with his opportunities. The veteran's offensive snap share has increased each week, as he was on the field for 46 percent of snaps in Week 3. Over the first two weeks, Sherfield saw snap shares of 16 percent and 39 percent. His increased usage is promising, but his overall lack of involvement in the passing game leaves much to be desired. The 27-year-old receiver will likely continue to compete with Deonte Harty and Khalil Shakir for targets behind many of the Bills' talented skill position players with more establish roles, like Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, James Cook, Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid. Sherfield will look to take a step forward in a Week 4 matchup against the Dolphins.