Sherfield has yet to be targeted through two games even though he's seen 39 snaps on offense.

The Bills have a crowded offense, and barring injury, there are five players that should hog just about all of the targets -- top wideouts Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, running backJames Cook, and tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid. That leaves Shefield and the two other receivers that made the final roster -- Deonte Harty and Khalil Shakir -- getting the scraps, and so far for Sherfield there hasn't been a morsel. On the bright side, his 39 snaps outpace Harty's 28 and Shakir's 19, so Sherfield can be considered the team's No. 3 receiver for now, although he likely only has that assignment due to his elite run-blocking ability. Should Diggs or Davis go down, Shakir and Harty seem more likely to benefit.