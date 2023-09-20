Sherfield has yet to be targeted through two games even though he's seen 39 snaps on offense.

The Bills have a crowded offense, and barring injury, there are five players that should hog up just about all of the catches -- Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, James Cook, Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid. That leaves Shefield and the two other receivers that made the final roster -- Deonte Harty and Khalil Shakir -- getting the scraps, and so far for Sherfield there hasn't been a morsel. If we're looking for a bright side, his 39 snaps outpace Harty's 28 and Shakir's 19, so technically we can consider Sherfield the team's No. 3 receiver for now.