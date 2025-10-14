Johnson carried once for five yards and added an 11-yard reception on two targets in Monday's 24-14 loss to the Falcons.

For the fourth straight game, Johnson outpaced Ray Davis in playing time, with the latter running back being limited to just two snaps while the former logged 24, his most since Week 1. Starter James Cook still led the backfield with 30 snaps on the night, though he was limited to just one carry in the fourth quarter while the Bills largely abandoned the run and leaned more heavily on Johnson in passing situations. The Bills seemingly view Johnson mainly as a passing-down specialist, and even if Cook were to miss time at some point after the team's Week 7 bye, Davis could still garner a good portion of the carries out of the backfield.