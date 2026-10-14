Johnson caught all four of his targets for 72 yards during the Bills' 37-34 overtime win over the Rams on Monday.

Johnson played only 14 of the Bills' 64 offensive snaps (21.9 percent) and didn't log a single carry. However, the veteran running back made his snaps count as a receiver, rumbling for 40 yards on his first catch midway through the second quarter that led to a 17-yard touchdown run by James Cook on the very next play. Johnson added three more catches in the second half -- including a 26-yard grab -- and finished second on the Bills in receiving yards behind Khalil Shakir (80). Johnson will continue to operate as the Bills' change-of-pace back heading into Week 7 against the Raiders.