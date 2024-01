Johnson (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's wild-card round game against the Steelers.

Johnson was a limited participant in all three of Buffalo's practices heading into the postseason, but Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reports that the running back has cleared concussion protocol. Johnson, Leonard Fournette and Latavius Murray are all options to spell starting running back James Cook, with Johnson profiling as the youngest and shiftiest of the three depth options.