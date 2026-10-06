Johnson rushed once for three yards and caught both of his targets for nine yards Sunday in a loss to New England.

Johnson logged 19 offensive snaps, well ahead of the four snaps played by Ray Davis and well behind the 35 snaps logged by starter James Cook. Johnson logged 50 receiving yards in his season debut in Week 3, and six of his seven touches this season have been receptions, so he clearly has a role as a pass catcher in Buffalo's offense. With that said, Johnson doesn't have a reliable weekly fantasy floor and isn't a trustworthy fantasy asset as long as Cook is healthy.