Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against the Chargers.
The 26-year-old running back sustained a shoulder injury during the Bills' Week 15 win over the Cowboys, and he's got a chance to suit up Saturday after a week of limited practice sessions. If Johnson is unable to play in Week 16, Deonte Harty would likely assume Buffalo's kick return duties.
