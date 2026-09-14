The Bills listed Johnson (hamstring) as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report.

After missing the Bills' first two practices of Week 1, Johnson returned to the field Friday as a limited participant and took a questionable tag into Sunday's season opener versus the Texans. Johnson was ultimately inactive for the 36-31 win, but he'll have a stronger chance of making his 2026 debut Thursday against the Lions if he can upgrade to full participation in practice at some point over the next two days.