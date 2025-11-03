Johnson rushed twice for eight yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 28-21 win over the Chiefs. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards.

The Maryland product played 13 offensive snaps to Ray Davis' three during Sunday's win, so it appears that he's moved into the team's No. 2 running back role. Johnson was impactful during Week 9, putting the Bills up by two scores late in the second quarter with a three-yard touchdown run. He's expected to continue operating as Buffalo's top reserve RB heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins.