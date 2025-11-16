Johnson recorded one carry for nine yards and caught both of his targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-32 win over Tampa Bay.

Johnson didn't have the ball in his hands many times in Week 11, but he definitely made the most of his chances. Most significantly, the running back was able to a swing pass from Josh Allen into a 52-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Johnson has now reeled in multiple catches in three consecutive contests. He'll look to build off of his recent production when the Bills face the Texans on Thursday Night Football in Week 12.