Johnson rushed five times for 22 yards in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Patriots.

Johnson played 13 of the Bills' 69 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as the No. 3 running back behind James Cook and Latavius Murray. In nine games this season, the veteran has now recorded just 29 carries for 127 yards with six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. Johnson is not seeing enough work in Buffalo's offense to be a consideration for fantasy purposes as the Bills wrap up their regular season against the Dolphins in Week 18.