Johnson rushed four times for 16 yards and caught his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's 40-14 win over the Jets.

Johnson was mostly an afterthought in the Bills victory over the Jets, producing a modest 25 total yards in the contest. The veteran finished second in running back snaps (21), behind James Cook (32) and ahead of Ray Davis (16). Buffalo has clinched the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, so it's possible that head coach Sean McDermott could choose to rest his starters in the season finale. In that scenario, Johnson and Davis could both see an uptick in usage in place of Cook. The Bills will host the Patriots in Week 18.