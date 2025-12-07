Johnson carried the ball twice for 25 yards and caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 39-34 win over the Bengals.

The backup RB caught multiple passes for a sixth straight games, while his 25 rushing yards was actually a season high. Ray Davis, Buffalo's usual No. 2 RB behind James Cook, didn't get a touch at all Sunday. Johnson has a 14-176-1 line on 16 targets during that six-game stretch while chipping in 56 rushing yards and another score, giving him some modest PPR appeal heading into a Week 15 meeting with the Patriots.