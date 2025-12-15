Johnson turned four carries into 13 yards and caught three passes on as many targets for 15 yards during the Bills' 35-31 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Johnson iced the game for the Bills with a two-yard rush late in the fourth quarter, which was enough to pick up the first down and seal the win. His seven touches were a season high, and while he worked ahead of Ray Davis (one catch on as many targets for 13 yards, along with no carries), it was James Cook who predictably served as the bell-cow running back in Sunday's win. Johnson will continue to operate as a change-of-pace back when spelling Cook, so the former doesn't carry much fantasy appeal into the Bills' Week 16 tilt against the Browns on Sunday, Dec. 21.