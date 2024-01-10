Johnson (concussion) will be limited during practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network reports.

Johnson suffered a concussion in Sunday's win over the Dolphins, but it appears he is making progress in working through the league's five-step protocols. He'll still likely need to get in a full practice Thursday or Friday, plus he'll need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before getting clearance to suit up in Sunday's wild-card game against the Steelers. However, his ability to get back on the practice field in any capacity is a step in the correct direction for the Maryland product.