Johnson rushed twice for 24 yards and failed to secure either of his two targets in Sunday's 41-40 win over the Ravens.

Johnson's minimal production came on a day in which he handled 28 of the Bills' 85 offensive snaps, the second-most snaps at running back behind starter James Cook (48) and ahead of Ray Davis (10). The 27-year-old could have some good days on the stat sheet as a rotational player on one of the league's best offenses, but his limited usage will make those performances both inconsistent and hard to predict. Barring injury, Cook is the fantasy star in Buffalo's backfield, with both Johnson and Davis holding value as insurance policies. Johnson and the Bills are set to square off against the Jets in Week 2.