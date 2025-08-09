Johnson carried the ball three times for 26 yards in Saturday's 34-25 preseason loss to the Giants.

The veteran was the second running back into the game for the Bills, as James Cook stayed on the sidelines and Ray Davis got the start. Johnson wound up leading Buffalo in rushing on the afternoon despite playing only one drive, as he churned out gains of 14, eight and four yards to help set up a Dawson Knox touchdown. Cook is staging a hold-in while seeking a contract extension, and if he absence lingers into the regular season or he doesn't get back to practice in time to get up to full speed ahead of Week 1, Johnson could see a significant early-season workload in tandem with Davis.