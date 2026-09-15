Johnson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Johnson has opened Week 2 prep with back-to-back limited practices, and Wednesday's report will provide clarity on whether he'll be available for Thursday night's home tilt against the Lions. The veteran running back is currently working through a right hamstring injury, and he's been dealing with lower-body issues since early training camp. Frank Gore would likely be elevated from the practice squad and serve as Buffalo's RB3 behind James Cook and Ray Davis if Johnson is not cleared to play against Detroit.