Johnson (shoulder) was listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated injury report.

Johnson made a brief exit from this past Sunday's win against the Cowboys due to a shoulder injury, and he then visited the X-ray room afterward. He earned a season-high 29 percent snap share in that game and ended up notching nine carries for 54 yards and one catch (on one target) for four yards. Even if he's able to play Saturday at the Chargers, Johnson won't do much more than spell starting running back James Cook, who has reeled off five straight games with 100-plus yards from scrimmage.