Johnson grabbed both of his targets for 12 yards during the Bills' 13-10 win over the Chiefs on Thursday.

Despite the rain and wind, Johnson was limited to a pass-catching role Thursday, with James Cook and Ray Davis combining for 36 of the Bills' 43 carries. Through nine regular-season games, Johnson has caught 27 passes on 28 targets for 281 yards and turned eight carries into 13 yards (1.6 YPC). The 2019 sixth-rounder is unlikely to log many rushes this season unless one Cook or Davis were to miss time.