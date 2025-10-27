Bills' Ty Johnson: Logs four carries vs. Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson rushed four times for six yards in Sunday's 40-9 win over the Panthers.
The Maryland product received the most carries he's had in a single game all season during Sunday's blowout win. Johnson has now accumulated 64 rushing yards on 15 attempts and caught two of seven targets for 19 yards across Buffalo's first seven games this season. He's also contributed on special teams, playing 69 snaps and recording 151 kick-return yards. He's expected to remain the Bills' No. 2 running back and kick returner heading into the Week 9 matchup against the Chiefs.
