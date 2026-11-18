Johnson caught his only target for four yards in a 31-12 win over the Jets on Sunday.

For the third time in seven appearances this season, Johnson didn't log a single carry. The veteran running back also didn't have much of a role in the passing game with just one target. In fact, Johnson tallied just 10 offensive snaps, finishing behind both starter James Cook (35) and fellow backup Ray Davis (12). Johnson has had a few productive performances as a pass catcher this season, but his role is too unpredictable to warrant weekly fantasy consideration.