Johnson rushed twice for six yards and failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

Johnson was not a big part of the Bills' game plan Sunday, playing just 19 of Buffalo's 75 offensive snaps behind both James Cook (35) and Ray Davis (20). The veteran running back has just four total rushes and zero catches on three targets through the first two games of the season. Barring an injury to either Cook or Davis, Johnson is unlikely to hold much fantasy value that can be consistently relied upon in an offense flush with playmakers. The 28-year-old will get his next chance to be more involved when the Bills host the Dolphins in Week 3.