Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Johnson is considered day-to-day due to an ankle injury, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Johnson presumably sustained the injury at some point in Sunday's 35-8 win over the Jets, but the ankle issue didn't get in the way of the veteran running back turning in his best fantasy performance of the season. With the Bills resting several key players in Week 18 -- including lead back James Cook, who played just two snaps -- Johnson and fellow backup Ray Davis took full advantage of the extra opportunities afforded to them. Johnson carried 13 times for 36 yards -- both season highs -- and a touchdown and chipped in two catches for 20 yards and another score on two targets. Assuming he can move past the ankle injury in advance of Sunday's wild-card game in Jacksonville, Johnson should continue to fill an important change-of-pace role behind Cook, though Johnson likely won't come close to matching the touch volume he received in Week 18.