Johnson rushed once for one yard and caught both of his targets for 36 yards against the Vikings in a 23-6 victory Monday.

Johnson got just one carry while workhorse No. 1 RB James Cook logged a hearty 31 totes. However, Johnson made one big play as a pass catcher, hauling in a 36-yard reception on a third-down play early in the third quarter to bring Buffalo into Vikings territory. While Johnson has been nearly invisible as a ball carrier this season, he's been effective in a pass-catching role, racking up 210 yards on 17 catches through six games.