Johnson (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Johnson was listed as limited in Tuesday's walkthrough, and there was no change in his status when the Bills actually held practice Wednesday. Assuming he plays Saturday against the Chargers, Johnson will likely continue to split the backfield work behind James Cook with Latavius Murray. If he can upgrade to full participation Thursday, Johnson could still avoid carrying an injury designation into Saturday's game.
