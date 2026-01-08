Johnson (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Head coach Sean McDermott deemed Johnson day-to-day Wednesday, but the running back was unable to practice Thursday after being deemed a non-participant during Wednesday's walk-through. Johnson's last opportunity to practice before Sunday's wild-card round road game against the Jaguars will be Friday. If Johnson's unavailable Sunday, Ray Davis could get more opportunities to spell James Cook against Jacksonville's stout run defense.