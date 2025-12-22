Johnson rushed three times for 16 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Johnson and Ray Davis each logged three rush attempts behind James Cook's 16, and the former was able to deliver a serviceable fantasy day thanks to a two-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. Johnson wasn't targeted for the first time in eight games, but he's likely to see his pass-catching production tick back up in a Week 17 road showdown against the Eagles.