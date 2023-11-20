Johnson carried the ball three times for 11 yards and caught all three of his targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-6 win over the Jets.

After seeing only two offensive snaps in his first four games as a Bill, Johnson suddenly found himself with a real workload in the backfield -- the most noticeable change new offensive coordinator Joe Brady made in his first game at the helm. Johnson's first touches came on Buffalo's third possession late in the first quarter, and he capped his big performance with a 28-yard TD catch from Josh Allen early in the third. Johnson, who played for the Jets from 2020-22, could be taking on a consistent change-of-pace role behind James Cook heading into a Week 12 trip to Philadelphia.