Johnson and Ray Davis are getting more first-team reps while James Cook (contract) is absent from practices, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Cook was an observer at the past couple practices, making it clear to reporters that his lack of activity was due to "business" and not an injury. He's seeking an extension ahead of the final year of his rookie contract, now opting for a "hold in" after fully participating in the first week-plus of training camp. Davis presumably would fill in as the lead runner if Cook were to miss time during the regular season, but Johnson could also see his role grow in that scenario. Johnson got most of his playing time in passing situations last year, finishing the regular season with 59 touches for 497 yards and four TDs on 289 offensive snaps.