Johnson is slated to sign with the Bills, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The report notes that Johnson, who was released by the Jets with a non-football injury designation in April, has moved past a pectoral injury that he had been dealing with. Now that he's healthy, the 2019 sixth-rounder is in a position to help fill the void created by Nyheim Hines' season-ending knee injury. In that context, Johnson should have a chance to compete for third-down work in a Buffalo backfield that also includes James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray.