Johnson rushed five times for 19 yards and caught both of his targets for two yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chiefs.

Johnson played 15 of the Bills' 77 offensive snaps Sunday, his most in seven games this season. The veteran's seven touches in the contest were also a season high. With that said, Johnson is not seeing enough consistent usage to produce for fantasy purposes. The 26-year-old should remain far off the fantasy radar when the Bills host the Cowboys in Week 15.