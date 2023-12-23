Johnson (shoulder) is listed as inactive Saturday at the Chargers.

Johnson is coming on the heels of his most productive game of the campaign last Sunday against the Cowboys, when he notched nine carries for 54 yards and one catch (on one target) for four yards. He proceeded to be listed as limited on all three of the Bills' Week 16 practice reports due to a shoulder injury and head into the weekend as questionable for Saturday's game. Buffalo signaled that Johnson may not be available when the team elevated Leonard Fournette earlier Saturday, and that has come to pass. As a result, Fournette and Latavius Murray will be the options to spell starting running back James Cook this week.