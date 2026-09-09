Johnson (lower leg) isn't participating in Wednesday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Johnson has been a spectator for practices since Aug. 8, when he appeared to sustain a right leg injury during a 1-on-1 drill. Though he still has two more days to potentially fit in some on-field work prior to Sunday's game against the Texans, Johnson may be trending toward an absence in Week 1. If Johnson ends up missing the season opener, the Bills would have more snaps on passing downs available for lead back James Cook.