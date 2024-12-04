Johnson rushed five times for 28 yards and secured his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's 35-10 win over the 49ers.

Johnson saw five opportunities on the ground for the second-straight game, but the veteran was unable to make much happen with his limited attempts. The 27-year-old played just 16 of the Bills' 58 offensive snaps, behind starter James Cook (26) and rookie Ray Davis (19). Barring injuries, Johnson should continue to be ignored for fantasy purposes as the Bills square off against the Rams in Week 14.