Johnson and the Bills agreed to a two-year contract Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson finished the 2024 regular season with 497 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns on 59 touches across 17 games, and his 289 offensive snaps were his most since the 2021 campaign with the Jets. Johnson figures to reprise his role as a kick return specialist and backup running back behind James Cook for the 2025 campaign.