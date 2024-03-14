Johnson is re-signing with Buffalo on a one-year contract, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

The 2019 sixth-round pick played in 18 games for the Lions and 44 for the Jets before landing in Buffalo last year. Johnson then spent the first month and a half of the 2023 season on the practice squad, eventually getting a promotion after Damien Harris suffered a season-ending head/neck injury in mid-October. By the end of the year, Johnson had eclipsed Latavius Murray as the team's No. 2 RB, getting 15 carries and three targets for 80 total yards in two playoff games. He'll now stick in Buffalo, where James Cook and Darrynton Evans are the only RBs under contract at the start of the 2024 league year.