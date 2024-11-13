Johnson caught all three of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Colts.

Johnson failed to record a single rush in the contest. The Bills' No. 3 running back has now totaled just 17 rushing attempts for 99 yards and a score on the ground through 10 weeks, while playing behind teammates James Cook and Ray Davis. Johnson has also recorded eight catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo's passing game so far in 2024. With Cook and Davis both healthy, the 27-year-old Johnson doesn't hold much value for fantasy purposes. The Bills will host the Chiefs in Week 11.