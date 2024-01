Johnson (concussion) has been downgraded to out Sunday against the Dolphins.

Johnson was evaluated for a head injury, and the tests revealed a concussion. He won't return to Sunday's game, so Johnson will finish the regular season with 30 carries for 132 yards, as well as seven catches on as many targets for 62 yards and a touchdown. Johnson will have to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to suit up in the wild-card round of the playoffs.