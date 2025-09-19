Bills' Ty Johnson: Totals 21 yards in TNF win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson rushed three times for 13 yards and caught one pass for eight yards in Buffalo's win over Miami on Thursday night.
Johnson played 15 offensive snaps behind James Cook and has now amassed 51 total yards on eight touches through three games. He has extremely minimal fantasy value.
