Johnson rushed two times for five yards and secured three of five targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 26-7 win over the Steelers.

On a day Josh Allen completed passes to eight different receivers, Johnson's five targets led the Bills, and his three catches matched James Cook and Dawson Knox for the team lead. Johnson doesn't see nearly enough touch volume to be a recommended fantasy target, but he's involved enough to make this offense one to try and avoid most weeks outside of Allen and Cook since the ball is spread around to so many different players.