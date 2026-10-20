Johnson logged a three-yard carry and caught both of his targets for 24 yards during the Bills' 33-30 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Johnson and Ray Davis each saw only one carry during Sunday's win, with lead back James Cook turning 22 carries into 95 yards and a touchdown. Johnson was still involved somewhat in the passing game, and through four games he has 12 catches on as many targets for 155 yards. The veteran running back will continue to operate in a rotational role on offense, but his workload would expand significantly if Cook were to ever miss time. The Bills are on a bye for Week 7, and their next game will take place in Week 8 against the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 1.