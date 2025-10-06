Johnson rushed twice for 10 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Patriots.

Johnson played 12 offensive snaps and operated as Buffalo's top reserve running back for the third consecutive game in Week 5. He's now tallied 10 carries for 53 yards and one catch for eight yards across 73 offensive snaps this season. The Maryland product is expected to operate in a similar role in the Week 6 matchup against the Falcons, contributing both on offense and special teams.