Johnson rushed 13 times for 36 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-8 win over the Jets.

Johnson came into the regular-season finale with three scrimmage touchdowns all season before tacking on a six-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter and a six-yard receiving score in the fourth to set a new single-season career high with five total touchdowns in the 2025 regular season. Both Johnson and Ray Davis (174 yards and one touchdown on 23 touches) thrived in expanded roles against the vulnerable Jets defense after James Cook got the first two touches among Buffalo's running backs. Johnson and Davis are expected to return to complementary roles behind Cook in the wild-card round at Jacksonville.