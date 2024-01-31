Johnson carried 30 times for 132 yards (4.4 yards per rush) and caught all seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in 10 regular-season games this season.

Earlier in the season, the veteran saw most of his action on special teams, but by the time the Bills got to their playoff run, Johnson had climbed over an injured Damien Harris (head/neck) a freshly signed Leonard Fournette and an aging Latavius Murray. Johnson actually saw 20 carries in the playoffs, so the team clearly trusts him in its dynamic offense. Johnson is still just 26, so there's a chance the Bills bring him back for a depth role in 2024, though he was playing under a one-year contract and will need to be re-signed if that's the case.