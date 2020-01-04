Play

Nsekhe (ankle) will suit up for Saturday's playoff game against the Texans.

The swing tackle will continue to operate along the right side with rookie Cody Ford, although the 34-year-old did miss five games earlier this year with a similar ankle injury, so it's possible the team could be cautious with the tackle.

